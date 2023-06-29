The deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat said his Senegalese friend told him that prices of things in his country are 15 times more than what obtains in Nigeria.

Hamzat stated this while speaking in a video on Channels Television on Thursday.

According to Hamzat, his Senegalese believes Nigerians are considered among the least patriotic people in the world.

He added that his Senegalese friend’s perception was that Nigerians complain too much.

The Lagos deputy governor, however, said he was not sure whether he agreed with his friend.

Hamzat said, “I have a Senegalese friend. His father a Senegalese. His mother a Nigerian. He said — I don’t know if I agree with him —; he said, ‘My brother, it seems Nigerians are one of the least patriotic people in the world.”

“I said, ‘Why did you say that?’ He said, ‘Prices of things in Nigeria is about three times but in Senegal it is about 15 times, but you people keep complaining,” he added.

Recall that in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 22.41 per cent amid increased food prices.

In addition, a recent report by the World Bank said “high inflation between December 2022 and April 2023 is estimated to have pushed four million more Nigerians into poverty.”