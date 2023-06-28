Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday morning left the Osogbo central Eid ground in anger over poor seating arrangement which prevented the governor from observing the two raka’at rite.

This is as former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru escaped being mobbed by hoodlums attempting to forcefully move him from where he was sitting.

The Senator along with foremost religion leader in the state, Chief Tunde Badmus had arrived the Eid ground at Oke-Baale area of the state capital and took their seats in the front row.

Video: Drama as Adeleke leaves Eid ground in anger over poor seating arrangement



However, some politicians approached him and told him he was occupying the Governor’s space and the senator moved to another space on the row, but they insisted he must leave the row for another for the Governor and his entourage.

The Senator however insisted on seating on the row which created controversy and some hoodlums began to create scene and incidentally, the Governor arrived the Eid ground at the time but could not leave his vehicle for his seat.

The Governor eventually stayed back in his car because of the scenario and could not observe the two raka’at prayer.

It was gathered that attempt to arrest the senator was eventually foiled as he was said to left the ground with Chief Badmus after the prayer rites.