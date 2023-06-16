Uzodimma launches 2023 Imo Muslims Pilgrimage for Hajj

By Idowu Bankole

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has flagged off the 2023 Imo Muslims Pilgrimage for Hajj.

Governor Uzodimma at the Government House Exco Chambers, Owerri, charged the 200 Muslims in the State going for Haji to be true ambassadors of the State and be of good behaviour.

The Governor appreciated the Muslim community in the State for their understanding and reassured them of continued peace for all.

Some of the beneficiaries took turns in prayer and showering encomia on the Governor for assisting their spiritual Prosperity and celebrating with them.

According to one of the speakers, “I am the only person in ideato that will go to haji, sponsored by the State Government.

They added that it has been over 10 years since any administration ever sponsored the hajj pilgrimage.

While assuring the Governor of their support for his second term bidding, they also prayed that God will provide the necessary support the Governor needs for his continuation as the next Governor of the State come November 11th.