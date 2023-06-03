Uzodimma congratulates Gbaja, Akume on appointments

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume on their appointments as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), respectively.

In his statement, Uzodimma described Gbajabiamila as a pragmatic Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives who brought dynamism to the leadership of the 9th National Assembly and balanced his loyalty to the party with his patriotism to the nation.

The Governor went further to describe Senator George Akume as a true nationalist, who has sustained an enviable political trajectory, offering valuable service to our great nation and therefore, his appointment as the SGF is a patriotic call for more service to the nation.

Governor Uzodimma stated that as a former colleague with the SGF at the National Assembly, he is confident that his antecedents in national leadership and his astuteness in administration, have garnered him enormous credibility to carry on this new national assignment.

He, therefore, expressed no doubt as they bring their expertise to bear in their various new assignments, especially as a true nationalist they are and he wished them success on the job.