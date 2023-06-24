UTME: JAMB mulls allowing candidates use personal devices

JAMB CBT centre

*Laments cost of funding CBT centres

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Saturday, said it was looking at the possibility of allowing candidates use personal devices, particularly mobile phones, during its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

JAMB Registrar,Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said this in Abuja, while speaking at the ongoing 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

Oloyede explained that the policy was being considered giving the increasing cost of logistics in taking the UTME nationwide.

According to Oloyede, it cost the Board over N1.2billion to equip a CBT centre in Kaduna state, particularly in procuring computers which candidates use to take the examination.

The policy which falls under the “Bring Your Own Device” may require candidates wishing to take UTME in the future to bring their own devices to the examination hall.

Oloyede lamented the crave for university education among candidates at the detriment of polytechnics and colleges of education.

While condemning the wide disparity in admission quotas in the country, he urged aspiring undergraduates to explore other options within the tertiary education sector.