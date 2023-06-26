UPU inaugurates Urhobo Oil, gas technical committee

The President General of the Urhobo Progress Union Worldwide Barr. Ese Gam Owe has inaugurated a ten-man standing committee on oil and gas to interface on behalf of the union with Oil Companies, government agencies, and other Stakeholders in the Oil and Gas sector within Urhobo communities.

The inauguration took place yesterday at the Eku Community town hall, Ethiope East, Delta State with the attendance of Barr. Isaac Tebu, Vice President, UPU, and other executive members of UPU.



The ten-man standing committee members duly inaugurated are; Comr Lucky Ighoyota (Chairman), Engr Samson Anomi (Vice Chairman), Barr. Eguónó Ohwevwo (Secretary), Ms. Sonia Ohwojero (PRO), Mr. Akpovine Egigba (Member), Mr. Abel Ogbotor (Member), Mr. Matice Enakerakpo (Member), Mr. Kelvin Ogboru (Member), Mr. Grant Okpako (Member) and Mr. Ovwamuedo Glory (Spokesman).



Owe charged the committee briefly, highlighting the task ahead, while the Vice President wished members of the newly inaugurated Oil and Gas technical committee success in the rigorous task ahead of them.



In his remark Comr Lucky Ighoyota, Chairman of the newly inaugurated Oil and Gas technical committee thanked all present, promising to actively pilot the affairs of said committee.