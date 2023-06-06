Umar emerges Speaker of Kogi 8th Assembly

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Kogi State House of Assembly has elected Hon. Aliyu Umar representing Lokoja 11 state constituency, as Speaker of the 8th Assembly.

Also, Enema Paul from the Dekina Okura state constituency was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the assembly.

Their emergence followed the unanimous vote from the 25 lawmakers after the clerk read the proclamation letter sent to the House by Governor Yahaya Bello to officially declare open the 8th Assembly.

Other principal officers who were also elected Included, Suleiman Abdulrasaq, (Okene1) Majority Leader; Seidu Amodu, (Ofu) Deputy Majority Leader; and Asema Baba Haruna, (Adavi) Chief Whip.

Others are Bello Oluwaseyi (Kabba/Bunu) Deputy Chief Whip, Idowu Ibikunle (Yagba West) Minority Leader; Sunday Daku (Bassa) Deputy Minority Leader and Bode Ogunmola, (Ogori/Magongo) Minority Whip.

Addressing the House, the newly elected speaker, Aliyu Umar appreciated the lawmakers for electing him saying he would lead them as one among equals.

“The assembly under my watch will make good laws that will benefit the state.”

The speaker also promised that the legislative arm would collaborate and partner with the executive arm of government in the Kogi project.