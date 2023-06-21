UEFA slams four-match ban on Mourinho for abusing referee

UEFA has handed Roma manager Jose Mourinho a four-match ban after he hurling abusive language at referee Anthony Taylor during the Europa League final.

An enraged Mourinho after the match, could be seen on footage on social media accosting Taylor and his team in the car park and labelling their performance a “disgrace.”

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss would extend his criticism to the post-match conference, calling out the officials.

Taylor and his family were also harassed by Roma supporters as they made their way home from the final.

Sevilla won on penalties to condemn Mourinho to his first defeat in a European final after an ill-tempered match that saw British referee Taylor dish out 14 yellow cards, the most ever in a Europa League game, and play almost 30 minutes of stoppage time in total.

While Mourinho was individually charged, both clubs have also been charged with a number of offences by UEFA.