U-20 World Cup: We’ll prepare hard for Nigeria — S/Korea coach

Head coach of South Korea Under-20, Kim Eun-joong, has praised the preparedness of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, indicating his team’s determination to prepare diligently for the clash. Following their hard-fought 3-2 victory against Ecuador on Thursday evening, the Koreans have been drawn to face Ladan Bosso’s boys in the quarterfinals.

Having watched Nigeria’s U-20 team in action against the tournament hosts Argentina, Eun-joong expressed confidence in delivering a good result for his nation, which stands as the only Asian country in the competition.

The Flying Eagles stunned the football community with a historic 2-0 triumph over Six-time World Cup champions Argentina, at the La Plata Stadium.

Eun-joong revealed that he closely watched the match and assured that his team would thoroughly analyse it before their clash. “When I watched the game against Argentina yesterday, the Nigerian team seemed to be very well prepared. Players in all positions are physically outstanding and have flexibility. We will do the analysis properly.” he said, as quoted by Chosun.

Speaking further, he, however, sought the support of all Asians as they face the formidable Flying Eagles team.

“I think the young players were able to give their all on the field because of the interest and support in the early hours every time. We will prepare hard for the match against Nigeria, so please support us from afar. As an Asian team, Korea is the only team that maintains its pride, so I will prepare well for the next game and produce good results with a sense of responsibility and pride as an Asian representative.” he added.

The clash between Nigeria and South Korea is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on Sunday evening, with the winner advancing to face either Italy or Colombia for a spot in the final.