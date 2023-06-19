Transparency key for real estate business in Nigeria – Entrpreneur, Samuel Momah

Samuel Momah, a real estate developer and the founder of Mirror Homes Investment Limited shares his journey and insights on how he built a successful real estate brand in Nigeria.

Momah was born in Lagos and grew up in Ifako Ijaiye. Having completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2017 after graduating from the University of Benin in 2015, he decided to join the real estate industry in 2018 as a freelance marketer. From there, he gained the skills and knowledge to become a real estate developer till date.

Speaking at a recent press engagement, he recalled his foray into the real estate industry and some invaluable lessons he learnt.

“Mirror Homes Investment Limited was founded as a private company limited in Lagos, Nigeria”, Samuel Momah noted. “As a 21st century brand, we pride on quality service delivery with a balance of client satisfaction, corporate social responsibility and realtor satisfaction”.

According to him, the name “Mirror Homes” was chosen as it reflects the brand’s ideals of offering clients real value and building a global and trusted brand that can stand the test of time.

Highlighting some of the challenges in the industry, he said ” The biggest challenge in the real estate industry is sales as it’s not easy to compete in an existing competitive market. However, we offer an indemnity clause in all our agreements that protects client’s investments, ensuring their satisfaction

“Also, the native land owner popularly called ‘Omonile’ in Lagos is also a serious threat in the real estate industry. We’ve put in place qualified asset protection attorneys to address and ensure easy flow of transactions”, he added”.

In terms of standing out from other real estate brands, Mirror Homes Investment Limited uses quality building materials on all their sites and sell below market value to ensure a favorable resale value for clients.

Momah also advises that the most effective way to advertise real estate properties to prospective buyers is by offering them value for their money and keeping to all your real estate promises.

“Real Estate business should be built on transparency. To ensure seamless process and transactions, it’s also expected that company schedules appointments with potential clients at least 24 hours before and keeps in touch with them through an assistant prior to the meeting”, he said.

Mirror Homes Investment Limited is a real estate company that values client satisfaction and offers them real value for their money. The company’s focus on trust, transparency, and professionalism sets it apart from its competitors, and it is poised to become a leading player in the industry overtime.