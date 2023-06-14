Tinubu will work to make Nigeria better – Buba Galadima

President Tinubu

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will work to make Nigeria a better country.

The Kano politician stated this while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday.

Galadima, who described the President as an ‘action man,’ said the decisions Tinubu had taken indicated that he is determined to make Nigeria a better place.

The NNPP chieftain urged the President to maintain the tempo.

He said, “For those of us who have been in trenches in politics for the last 45 years, you will know that this time around the difference is clear.

“We do appreciate Mr President and so far he hasn’t disappointed us for having been on the right track so far.

“We do pray and hope that the action man will continue the work he is doing to make Nigeria a better place for us,” he said.