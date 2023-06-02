Tinubu makes fresh appointments (See details)  

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has announced a fresh appointment of personalities, who are expected to serve in his administration for the next four years.

In a statement issued by the Director, Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye in Abuja on Friday, Tinubu appointed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff, and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The President also appointed the former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

According to the statement, the President announced the appointment during the meeting he held with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akume was the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appointment of Gbajabiamila, Akume and Hadejia comes 24 hours after President Tinubu met with security chiefs, led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was the first formal meeting Tinubu would hold with the security heads after his inauguration.

Among those, who met with President Tinubu were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Others were the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS), Yusuf Bichi; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Irabor led the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies into the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the meeting.

The President had also met with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Villa on Wednesday.

Recall that on the 28th April, Tinubu appointed Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, the son of a monarch, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the Elemona of Ilemona in the Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, as his Aide-de-Camp.

Yusuf was appointed by Tinubu, ahead of the inauguration on 29th May, 2023.

Yusuf resumed official duties on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Sources revealed that Yusuf had previously served in sensitive roles in the Presidential Villa during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.