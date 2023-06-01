Tinubu holds first meeting with security, intelligence chiefs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with security chiefs, led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the first formal meeting President Tinubu will be having with the security heads after his inauguration.

Among those meeting with President Tinubu are the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Others are the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS), Yusuf Bichi; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Irabor led the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies into the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the meeting.

Rcall that the President met with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Villa on Wednesday.