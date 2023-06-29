Tinubu arrives Ogun, to visit traditional rulers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The President is on a private visit to some monarchs, in the State.

Tinubu landed at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, in Ijebu-Ode local government area of the State at exactly 10.18am, and was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake.

Tinubu, who landed in a Presidential chopper tagged, 5N FG2, Nigeria Airforce, was received by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Chief Olusegun Osoba and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President left for the residence of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona where he is expected to have a private meeting with the traditional ruler.

Tinubu is also expected to have a separate meeting with the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in his palace in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Tinubu’s last visit to the State was in January, when his presidential campaign train stormed the State, he visited the four paramount rulers in the State.