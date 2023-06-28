Three women win N.1m credits @Ladies Can Tech project

By Juliet Umeh

Three ladies have won NGN100, 000 Zoho Wallet credits in an appbuilding competition at the Ladies Can Tech competition organised by Harvoxx Tech Hub in partnership with Web Work Tools Limited.



The competition was aimed to promote participation of women in the tech industry.



The participants had to create an app using Zoho Creator, a low-code platform, and connect it with Zoho Flow, an integration platform, and Zoho Analytics, a business intelligence platform. Country Manager, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “We are delighted to have supported the Ladies Can Tech event and empowered women in the tech industry.

“By supporting aspiring women interested in technology and facilitating the development of tech-enabled businesses, Zoho aims to foster a more inclusive and diverse tech community. This competition showcased the potential of Zoho’s developer apps in building solutions for business scenarios.”

Zoho Creator is a cloud-based platform with low-code capabilities that enables users to effortlessly build customised web and mobile applications, even without coding knowledge. Its user-friendly interface allows for a seamless app development experience, offering drag-and-drop functionality and ready-made.