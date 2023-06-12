Three dead in US mass shooting

By Biodun Busari

At least three people were feared dead while three got injured in a mass shooting at a house in Maryland’s capital city, on Sunday night.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting came from what he called an “interpersonal dispute.”

Jackson, however, assuaged the fear of the people about a further threat to the public, according to CBS.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship among the people involved but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s.

He said authorities had not established a concrete motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said, “We are saddened for the families and for Annapolis that they have to deal with this. This can happen anywhere and nothing gets resolved through the use of guns.”

“We are in a very middle-class neighbourhood in Annapolis, Maryland,” Buckley said. “Tonight is an example of, yet again, senseless violence, people trying to resolve issues with guns. It is the most ridiculous thing we can do as a society. We have to do things to stop this.”

The police statement said a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and said no charges had been filed, adding that authorities have recovered a weapon.