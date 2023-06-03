Susan Peters radiates at 43!

Benjamin Njoku

Multiple award-winning actress and entrepreneur Susan Peters was over the moon Tuesday, as she shared some gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram to celebrate her 43th birthday anniversary.

The actress is best known for her fashion statement. And on her birthday, she didn’t disappoint as she looked flawlessly gorgeous while adorning an open-chest black ensemble featuring frills and geometric patterns to whet the appetite of her fans..

Her picture was accompanied by a smiley emotion. For four decades and more of her life, Susan Peters has kept her physique in such good shape that she appears to be barely in her thirties. But the fact that she turned 43 years old during the week is truly surprising to many of her fans as she appears to be ageless.

In one of her Instagram posts, the actress wrote: “Not everything that is faced can be changed , but nothing can be changed until it’s faced. Like a joke, I am entering our late 40s , I overtake and recover all the goodness and blessings. I believe in where I am headed , I see a bigger picture.”

At 43, Susan Peters is surely living her dreams and breaking new grounds despite being single again!