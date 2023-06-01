Subsidy: Taxi drivers, Tricycle operators clash in Ondo over new fares 

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Commercial taxi drivers and tricycle operators clashed in Akure, the Ondo state capital, over a hike in transport fares occasioned by an increase in petrol pump price.

Vanguard gathered that the clash was a result of the decision of the tricycle riders to charge a lesser amount as fares than the taxi drivers.

Taxi drivers have increased their fares by 100 per cent while tricycle riders hike theirs by 50 per cent.

Reports had it that commercial drivers mobilised and began discharging passengers being conveyed by tricycle riders as early as 6 am yesterday.

Consequently, many passengers were stranded and resolved to use motorcycles known as okada to their destinations.

In an interview, some taxi drivers said they would be indebted if they allowed tricycle riders to continue picking up passengers at lesser fares

They insisted that they should agree with them to pick up passengers at the new rate.

One of them who spoke with newsmen said that ” We are organised here because passengers are not ready to pay the new prices of N300 or N200 per drop.

“Tricycle riders are taking passengers for N200 instead of N300. We cannot make money if we continue to carry at the old price.

“From North Gate to Oja is supposed to be N300. The operation of keke riders is affecting us. We want to need to be on the same page.

Another driver, Olulekan Smart, said they cannot make the daily balance of N4000 if they bought 30 litres a day for N15,000.

“When it was N195, we carry N150. If passengers do not have money, they should remain in their houses. They should know that transport has increased. Keke is collecting the old price because they do not consume much fuel. We want them to see reasons with us.”

” We want to agree on a price tag that all of us will accept. The only break pad in our vehicle is N4000. We want keke riders to agree with us. We want a fine imposed on those collecting old transportation fare.”

But some of the tricycle riders, in an interview said it was a free market and that they are satisfied with the little price adjustment.

Meanwhile, following the deployment of security personnel, peace had returned to the state capital.

Subsidy: Taxi drivers, Tricycle operators clash in Ondo over new fares

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Commercial taxi drivers and tricycle operators clashed in Akure, the Ondo state capital, over a hike in transport fares occasioned by an increase in petrol pump prices.

Vanguard gathered that the clash was a result of the decision of the tricycle riders to charge a lesser amount as fares than the taxi drivers.

Taxi drivers have increased their fares by 100 per cent while tricycle riders hike theirs by 50 per cent.

Reports had it that commercial drivers mobilised and began discharging passengers being conveyed by tricycle riders as early as 6 am yesterday.

Consequently, many passengers were stranded and resolved to use motorcycles known as okada to their destinations.

In an interview, some of taxi drivers said they would be indebted if they allowed tricycle riders to continue picking passengers at lesser fares

They insisted that they should agree with them to pick up passengers at the new rate.

One of them who spoke with newsmen said that ” We are organised here because passengers are not ready to pay the new prices of N300 or N200 per drop.

“Tricycle riders are taking passengers for N200 instead of N300. We cannot make money if we continue to carry at the old price.

“From North Gate to Oja is supposed to be N300. The operation of keke riders is affecting us. We want need to be on the same page.

Another driver, Olulekan Smart, said they cannot make the daily balance of N4000 if they bought 30 litres a day for N15,000.

“When it was N195, we carry N150. If passengers do not have money, they should remain in their houses. They should know that transport has increased. Keke is collecting the old price because they do not consume much fuel. We want them to see reasons with us.”

” We want to agree on a price tag that all of us will accept. The only break pad in our vehicle is N4000. We want keke riders to agree with us. We want a fine imposed on those collecting old transportation fare.”

But some of the tricycle riders, in an interview said it was a free market and that they are satisfied with the little price adjustment.

Meanwhile, following the deployment of security personnel, peace had returned to the state capital.