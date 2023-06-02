Subsidy Removal: CSO seeks caution, says move ‘ll exacerbate suffering

…questions transparency of new fuel prices

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Following President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision on subsidy removal, the Centre for Social Justice, CSJ, has said the move lacked public consultation, stakeholders’ engagement, among other processes that should accompany the reform package including palliatives for the poor.

The group also expressed concerns over the abrupt announcement of new fuel prices across Nigeria, saying that it lacked transparency.

They made this call in a statement, signed by the Lead Director, CSJ, Eze Onyekpere, on Thursday, in Abuja.

He said: “We are deeply concerned about the recent decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria to remove the PMS subsidy without engagement and consultation with stakeholders. While CSJ has long advocated for the removal of PMS subsidy, the abruptness and lack of transparency surrounding this announcement raises several critical questions and potential consequences for the citizens of Nigeria.

“We recall President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, in which he declared the end of petrol subsidy. Subsequently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced an upward review in the pump price of PMS across the nation, effective from May 31, 2023. CSJ recognizes the need for sustainable economic policies and applauds efforts to address the issues related to petrol subsidy. However, the current manner in which the removal of subsidy has been carried out raises significant concerns that demand urgent attention.

“First, the lack of public consultation and agreements that should accompany the reform package including palliatives for the poor, cutting down the cost of governance, the fate of the public refineries, etc., prior to the removal of the subsidy is troubling. It is very important that decisions of this magnitude, which directly affect the lives of citizens, are made through inclusive and participatory processes, ensuring that diverse perspectives are taken into account.

“Additionally, the lack of transparency and clarity in the computation of the new fuel prices circulated by NNPCL is disturbing. CSJ urges the government to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the cost components and the basis for the calculation of the new fuel price. This information is vital for the citizens to understand the rationale behind the price adjustment.

“Furthermore, the sudden removal of petrol subsidy without a clear plan to mitigate the potential adverse effects on the already burdened citizens will exacerbate their suffering. The cost of living has already been a significant challenge for many Nigerians, and this decision has the potential to further escalate the financial burden on households across the country.

“The arbitrary nature of this subsidy removal sends a dangerous signal of potential dictatorship and a lack of openness and transparency in the conduct of government affairs. CSJ strongly emphasizes the importance of democratic values, including transparency, accountability, and public engagement, in all policy decisions.”

He, therefore, called on the federal government to provide clarity on how the funds saved from the subsidy removal will be reinvested for the benefit of the citizens.