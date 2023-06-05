Subsidy: FG, NLC in horse trading

…we’re wooing each other — Ajaero

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The negotiation between the Federal government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has taken a new dimension as the two parties are engaging in horse trading in a bid to avert the planned strike slated for Wednesday.

As the meeting progressed, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero was seen outside in discussion with the Group Chief Executive Officer, of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, alongside the General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugbaja.

Later, they were joined by the President of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and thereafter the Exco members.

When contacted on why the leadership of NLC was outside, Comrade Ajaero told State House correspondents that both sides were wooing each other.

Asked whether they stormed out as a result of the court injunction restraining it from going on strike, he only said they were not aware of any court injunction halting the strike.

He said there was no need for government to use underhand tactics, but rather should engage Labour and address the concerns of workers.

Sources within the NLC said that the court order was yet to be served on labour.

As of the time of filing this report, the TUC delegation just arrived about 9:20 pm