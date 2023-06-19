Subsidy: FG, Labour resume talks; set up technical committee

The Federal Government and organized Labour on Monday reconvened at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to look into ways of cushioning the effects of the removal of subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, said that steering and technical committees have been set up to help achieve the planned interventions for Nigerians.

“As we promised the last time we met; when labour called off their planned strike, we held a meeting today. We went through all the demands that labour had tabled, that is government and the labour unions last time.

“They said they were going to go back to their executives and make consultations so that we reconvene today. That is exactly what we did.

“At today’s meeting, both parties went through the list and we ticked off the viable ones which are now broken into three categories; those can be given immediate attention, and those that can be achieved in the medium term and long term.”

Alake added that the committees would help actualize the dream of providing the interventions to cushion the effects of removal of subsidy.

“Work groups have been constituted at today’s meeting. There is a steering committee that will serve as a clearing house and there are other committees comprising both parties; government and labour.

“They will work together very harmoniously and efficiently to arrive at the final resolution of all the demands of labour and what we (government) call interventions,” he said.

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joseph Ajero and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Festus Osifo both confirmed the setting up of steering and technical committees.

They said that the committees would commence work immediately and complete the assessments within a maximum period of eight weeks