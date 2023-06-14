Student Loan Act will send many students out of school – ASUU

ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU said the Student Loan Bill, which President Bola Tinubu signed into law has the potential of sending many students out of school.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke stated this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday.

Recall that, on Monday, the President signed the bill, describing the law as a fulfillment of one of his campaign promises.

But, Osodeke said the law might have an adverse effect on millions of prospective students who rely on tuition-free higher institutions of learning to acquire knowledge.

He said, “A country where more than 133 million are living below the poverty line and you want to introduce tuition fees? It will be counterproductive.

“Every Nigerian should know what is going to happen next and there may likely be another bill waiting for signature that will introduce tuition fees.

“If the bill indicated that the loan is to pay tuition fees and there are no tuition fees in Nigerian universities, then what is your next approach?”

According to Osodeke, the bill is not new, revealing how the union rejected it when former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration brought it up.

He, however, noted that the union is yet to have access to the accurate copy of the law signed by Tinubu, adding that there was need to get and study it.

“We have said long ago, in 2017, to President Buhari when they came up with the issue of tuition fees, that every student will pay N1 million and we said you cannot put that in our agreement and you cannot use that to negotiate with us and with the nature of the country we have today, there is no way that will work.”

“What will happen is that the majority of students whose parents cannot afford it will pull out of school in anger and you know what that means, they will fight the society back. But let us get the correct information first before knowing the next steps,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education has yet to speak on the new Student Loan Act.

But, the ministry is expected to address a press conference later to clarify all issues surrounding the Loan Act.