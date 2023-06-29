Stanbic IBTC Nominees named 2023 best sub-custodian bank

Stanbic IBTC Nominees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank, has been awarded the ‘Best Sub-Custodian Bank’ in Nigeria at the 2023 Global Finance Awards.



This feat marks the 15th time the Bank has received the award, reaffirming its commitment to providing innovative and efficient services to clients worldwide.



Standard Bank Group, one of Africa’s largest banks and the parent company of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, also received the Best Sub-Custodian recognition in Botswana, Kenya, and Mozambique, demonstrating exceptional performance in several markets.



Babatunde Majiyagbe, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, expressed his delight at receiving the award and attributed it to the organisation’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and delivering superior client satisfaction. He expressed gratitude to clients for their trust and confidence in Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and assured them of the Bank’s unwavering dedication to providing the best custodial and investor services on the continent.



Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc holds a prominent position in the Nigerian market and is a leading provider of financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the country. The Bank actively contributes to Nigeria’s economic growth and development and has played a pivotal role in numerous landmark transactions in recent years.