SPV saga: Keyamo vows to appeal suit dismissing investigation against Atiku 

The outgoing Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has vowed to appeal the dismissal of suit to compel investigation of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar over the SPV saga.

The Minister made this vow in a statement signed by the Assistant Head of Festus Keyamo Chambers on Monday.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier dismissed the case filed by Keyamo against Atiku over the SPV saga principally because the court was of the opinion that the law-enforcement agencies were not given enough time to commence investigations before the suit was filed, amongst other sundry reasons.

The statement reads, “Our client respectfully disagrees with the reasons for the said decision because the law-enforcement agencies did not indicate their willingness to commence investigations, even if they were given more time.

“We want to establish a legal principle that the society cannot wait as infinitum for law-enforcement agencies to do their statutory duties. The suit was designed to prompt the agencies to show their readiness to investigate.

“We are immediately filing an appeal against the said decision to the Court of Appeal as the struggle on this issue continues.”