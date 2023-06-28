Spectranet reveals expansion plans for Nigeria

Spectranet, Nigeria’s ‘foremost Internet Service Provider’ has been recognised, once again, as a serious brand in the Nigerian telecom industry, after it was named twice in the winning sheet of this year’s rebranded Africa Beacon of ICT and Leadership Awards, in Lagos.

The company received the “Best 4G LTE Internet Service Provider ” and “Broadband Services Provider of the Year Awards”

Ken Nwogbo, Editor- in Chief and Chief Executive Officer Nigeria Communication Week, organisers of the Award, said that Spectranet emerged winner in the “Best 4G LTE Internet Provider of the Year and “Broadband Service Provider of the year ” categories as a testament to it’s talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry.

He averred that Nigerians have recognized the company’s hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of ICT industry in Africa, because the awards were decided through public votes.