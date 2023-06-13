Special needs children join business challenge

… winner to get N10m prize

By Ezra Ukanwa

Plans have been concluded to hold the grand finale of the 2023 Bossladylaw Business Challenge (BBC 2023), an entrepreneurship and business challenge that allows the best team from special needs school to go home with a whopping N3m and conventional school bags N5m.

The project, piloted by a humanitarian and philanthropist, Barr. Orby Venessa Agwuncha is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among secondary school students, and will take off from Anambra.

Tagged Bossladylaw Business Challenge, the scheme apart from offering them opportunities to pursue entrepreneurship also awards multi million Naira cash scholarship prizes and education tour outside Nigeria.

There is also provision for a community team of four students while a category has been created for people with special needs/physically challenged persons.

Each participating school is expected to come up with one business idea which must include the four business components, which include identification of problem/opportunity, solution or improvement the idea provides, creation of prototype to represent the idea and establishment of target consumer or market.

Schools wishing to take advantage of this opportunity are advised to submit their proposals in PDF format at a date not later than June 15.

Knockout stage for the competition will start from June 13.

Teams will be invited to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges using a PowerPoint presentation. Each team will have ten minutes to present their ideas and five minutes for questions and answers with the judges.

The judges will base their rating on the four business components.

The two best teams from the six educational zones in Anambra will advance to the finals, which will be a 3-day entrepreneurship summit and they will have opportunity to showcase their business project to the general public and get their feedback.

The grand finale and award will hold June 30 where the best four teams will have the opportunity to pitch their idea for the last time.

Awards include, top best 3 teams from conventional schools, top best 3 teams from the special needs school, best mentors, best prototype, best online vote and many in-kind Awards from the sponsor, Bossladylaw.

Those who wish their schools to be visited within Anambra are kindly urged to use the organisation’s website to request for a visit from Bossladylaw Business Challenge.

It is also entirely free of charge for all Anambra state students.

At the end of the grand finale on June 30, the best team will go home with the sum of N3m while the first runner up will also grab N1m while the third best position will N500k.

Teachers and mentors will also not be left out as the best mentor will get N500k reward.

The grand finale will take place at ASUU Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra state, an event expected to exhibit entrepreneurship in action.