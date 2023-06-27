Sierra Leone president re-elected

President of Sierra Leone and Leader of Sierra Leone People’s party (SLPP), Julius Maada Bio, addresses his supporters during his final campaign rally in Freetown on June 20, 2023. – Sierra Leoneans will vote in a general election on June 24, 2023 with President Julius Maada Bio hoping to secure a second term despite a crippling economic crisis which has sparked deadly protests. The west African country, which never fully recovered economically from a 1991-2002 civil war and the Ebola epidemic a decade later, was further pummelled by the Covid pandemic and fallout from the war in Ukraine. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio was re-elected with 56.17 percent to serve a second term, the head of the electoral commission said on Tuesday following a process disputed by the opposition.

His main challenger Samura Kamara came second with 41.16 percent of the vote, according to final results announced in Freetown by commission chief Mohamed Kenewui Konneh.

Vote tallying had already been disputed by the opposition All People’s Congress (APC), which condemned in a statement Monday an alleged lack of inclusiveness, transparency and responsibility by the electoral commission.

The party pointed to the lack of information about which polling stations or districts the ballots were coming from.

It had said it “will not accept these fake and cooked up results”.

In a follow-up statement, it alleged “overvoting” in some areas and said the party “continues to reject” the “fabricated results” and “reaffirms our victory”.

During a Monday evening press conference, European Union observers said a lack of transparency and communication by the electoral authority had led to mistrust in the electoral process.

The monitors said they witnessed violence at seven polling stations during voting hours and at three others during the closing and counting stages.