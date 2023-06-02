Shehu Sani exposes Kaduna APC’s alleged misrule

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has launched a scathing attack on the All Progressive Congress (APC) government in Kaduna, accusing them of misrule and bad governance.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, Sani expressed his frustration at the state of affairs in Kaduna, highlighting the spate of attacks on him by his political opponents and vowing to speak truth to power, regardless of the consequences.

He said, “Gunmen attacked my office and thugs were used to trail me wherever I went. They also ordered the military to arrest one of my Aide Bashir Ahmad in 2017.

“Bashir was tortured by soldiers to implicate me in a murder case I knew nothing about. The police declined the case when it was evident that it was political”

Sani also had some harsh words for the former governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, accusing him of leaving a legacy of debt, killings, and abductions.

According to Sani, El-Rufai’s eight-year tenure was characterized by affliction and tyranny, with the former governor promoting religious fanaticism and bigotry against people of Southern Kaduna.

The former Senator warned President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against an “unholy romance” with El-Rufai.

“Elrufai supported Amaechi in the Primaries and not Tinubu.And during the Presidential election, he only concentrated on his son wining the House of Reps ticket and allowed Tinubu to lose Kaduna to Atiku. So, El-rufai in Tinubu’s cabinet will be ‘dangerous’,” Shehu Sani cautioned.