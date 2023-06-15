Sen Ekpenyong tasks Akpabio on robust legislation, executive/legislative relationship

Sen Ekpenyong

By Uche Kenechukwu

The immediate past senator representing Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District and former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to ensure there is robust legislative agenda aimed at supporting the executive.

He also urged the Senate President to take advantage of the new members of the Senate to tackle the needs of Nigerians.

Ekpenyong, who said this in a statement, also said he wasn’t in doubt about Akpabio’s capacity to offer purposeful leadership.

His words: “Akpabio’s election comes at a time governance, under President Bola Tinubu, is being re-tooled for the benefit of the masses. This is to regain the trust and interest of the citizens in the national project of good and progressive governance for which the National Assembly, as the democratically elected representatives of the people must play a major role. As the representative body of all Nigerians, I urge the Senate President to be a strong partner in this effort.

“This is a crucial time in our nation when the people need a parliament that will further improve on the legislative accomplishments of the 9th Assembly and work for the people. I , therefore, urge the Senate President, Akpabio and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to justify the confidence reposed in them especially at a moment such as this one.

“Akpabio’s emergence is taking place at a time when President Tinubu has committed to “governing according to the constitution and the rule of law; to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country; and to remodel our economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security and an end of extreme poverty.”

“Already, in fulfilment of his “progressive good governance in furtherance of the Nigerian ideal” President Tinubu has signed into law the bill on the uniform retirement age for judicial officers to 70 years, followed by the Student Loan Bill to provide easy access to higher education for Nigerians through interest-free loans. Being entrusted with a great privilege of leading the nation’s upper legislative chamber at such a time as this requires a robust legislative agenda that will support President Tinubu’s agenda for the benefit of all.

“The removal of subsidy would free up funds for other public services, including health and infrastructure projects, and the liberalization of the fuel industry would benefit the economy, removing fuel subsidy in the country will stop corruption around what is known as the subsidy regime, which has made some individuals stupendously rich without industry. Now, this will bring about a resource balance and will be of benefit to majority of the populace.

Cases such as smuggling of Nigeria’s Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to neighbouring countries, which is an organised theft and diversion of the PMS aided by the country’s easily penetrated borders which affects the economy will come to an end and Nigerians will be better off without subsidizing fuel, so lets all pay this national sacrifice for a better Nigeria.

The Senate President’s emergence is a moment replete with pride, because beyond being his achievement, it is also an achievement for the nation’s South-South geo-political region as the nation’s Senate has, for the first time since the return to democracy in 1999, chosen a Senator from our region to preside over its proceedings. I have no doubt that Senator Akpabio will be balanced and judicious, and will lead the Senate with equanimity.

He also noted that the 10th National Assembly has a larger number of new legislators and urged the Senate President to take advantage of the infusion of new thinking, new perspectives, and new energy to tackle the needs of the Nigerian people as the Senators, under his leadership, collectively work hard and well for their constituents and for all Nigerians.”