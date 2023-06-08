Security operatives rescue 13 kidnapped victims in Ondo

The security operatives in Ondo State had rescued no fewer than 13 victims of kidnapping along Abuja Road in Isua, the headquarters of Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the development on Thursday to newsmen.

The spokesperson said one of the kidnappers was shot dead when the security men engaged the kidnappers in gun duel on Tuesday.

“13 victims were rescued by the joint security operation. One of the kidnappers was killed during gun duel. We are on top of the situation,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.

A source from the town, who did not want his name mentioned, told newsmen that the victims were in an 18-passenger bus travelling to Abuja from Lagos when the hoodlums waylaid their bus.

The source dragged them out of the bus and thereafter marched into the bush on Tuesday evening.

The source said that the security agencies included the men from Amotekun corp, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as the soldiers on getting the information immediately swung into action and combed the forest where the victims were rescued.

According to the source, the victims were rescued at Ikakumo area in Akoko North-East Local Government Area, a distance of almost 20 kilometers from Isua where they were picked.

“It was like a movie on Tuesday when a 18-passenger-Abuja bound bus was waylaid by some unidentified gunmen at Isua the headquarters of Akoko South East Local Government and marched them to the forest leaving only three of the passengers.”

“The joint security agents immediately embarked on combing of the forest and their efforts yielded fruitful result when some of the abducted travelers were rescued during the joint operation,” the source said.