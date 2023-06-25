Security agents arrest oil thief in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

SECURITY Operatives have arrested a suspected oil thief and cultist, identified as Mr. Anthony Sigidi over his alleged oil bunkering activities in Oghior community of Udu local Government Area of Delta State as others flee.

The suspect, It was gathered was arrested to the Otu-Jeremi Police Division at Oginibo community with a Daylong motorcycle on Thursday as others escaped through another root.

According security source, Mr Anthony Sigidi and his gang have been allegedly involved in the ongoing bunkering activities at Oghior community in Udu.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident in a terse message.

Relatedly, a senior security source from the Delta State Police Command, who confirmed the arrest, revealed that the suspect made a confessional statement and he is currently in custody of the police at Otu-Jeremi.

He said, “When he was arrested, Sigidi disclosed to the police that he is a spy that determines when the road is clear for his colleagues to convey the stolen crude.

“He is currently at Otu-Jeremi police station after which he will be taken to Ovwian police station for onward transfer to the Asaba for more investigations.

“The police investigating the incident with the confessional statement said more arrest would be made.” The security source revealed.

Some hoodlums in Oghior community, have been allegedly involved in oil bunkering activities under the leadership of one “Asharp”.

It would be recalled that, nearly a month ago, the arrested suspect, Sigidi, Asharp and others engaged police officers from Ovwian/Aladja Division in a shoot out.

It took the Divisional Police Officer over two hours before he could rescue men and two police vans from the grip of the hoodlums.

Reacting to the arrest of Anthony Sigidi, a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, Udu Central, who spoke from his hiding, called on Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass not to relent in bringing the suspect to justice.

He said, “Because we are against the bunkering activities in Oghior, all the vigilantes have been chased from the community and the police are aware.

“For nearly two months now, Asharp and his cohorts chased us out, they burnt down our security post, currently we cannot enter the community.

“Top leaders of Oghior Community are aware and turning a deaf ear to the bunkering activities and our current situation.

“They have been evading the invitation of the police because they are being used by some politicians from the local government.”

“As we speak with you now, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr Pius Eredei at Otu-Jeremi Division is under pressure from high ranking politicians to grant the suspect bail without taking him to Ovwian Police Division and further investigations” The vigilante member alleged.