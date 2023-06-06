Sanwo-Olu dissolves 9th, proclaims 10th Lagos Assembly

…announces neutrality in the speakership, other principal appointments of the house

…expresses readiness to work with the 10th assembly

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, dissolved the 9th State House of Assembly and inaugurated the 10th legislative session.

Sanwo-Olu, addressing the Assembly yesterday, at the chamber Alausa, Ikeja, said the proclamation ceremony symbolized not just the continuity of the nation’s democratic journey, but also the vital role of legislative power in the system of governance.

According to him, “The legislature, an indispensable pillar of our democracy, plays an essential role in the journey we have embarked upon.

“It is the embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of our people, a crucial partner in the quest for good governance, and a custodian of our shared democratic values.

“This Assembly is a testament to the strength of our democracy and the commitment of Lagosians to the pursuit of excellence.

“Lagos State has always been a citadel of resilience and dynamism, leading the path in innovation, development, and cultural diversity.

“As we embark on this new journey, we are reminded of our shared commitment to bolster the prosperity of Lagos State and improve the lives of every Lagosian.

“As we inaugurate this Assembly today, you will also be conducting the election of the Speaker and other principal officers, a constitutional function that further demonstrates the strength of our democratic values.

“It is a significant event, reminding us that the principles of fairness, respect for majority rule, and protection of the rights of the minority are the bedrock of our democracy.

Neutrality

“I want to assure you all that as your Governor, I stand neutral in the selection process. My interest lies in how we can work together, irrespective of who assumes what role, to fulfill our shared responsibilities to the people of Lagos State.

“Each one of you, regardless of position, brings unique value and perspective to this assembly, and it is through our collective efforts that we will achieve the extraordinary.

“The emergence of the Speaker and other principal officers is a decision entrusted to you by the constitution. I trust that you will carry out this duty with the highest level of integrity and respect for democratic principles.

“As we look to the future, let us remind ourselves of the importance of cooperation, dialogue, and mutual respect. The Executive and the Legislature are partners in this democratic journey.

“Our shared goal is to create a Lagos where everyone thrives, where opportunities abound, and where our cultural diversity propels us forward.

“I stand ready to work with the 10th Assembly, collaborating to drive impactful policies, and fostering an environment where the hopes and dreams of every Lagosian can be realized.”

Quoting the words of Quincy Adams, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader,” Samwo-Olu added, “As we embark on this journey together, I believe in the leadership that will emerge in this 10th House of Assembly.

“I am confident that our collective efforts will usher in an era of unprecedented growth and development for Lagos State.”