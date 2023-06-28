Samsung doubles strategies to maintain market lead, discounts A-Series devices

By Juliet Umeh

It appears electronics and smart device manufacturer, Samsung West Africa, is not ready to leave the top spot of the Nigerian mobile market.

This is as the company doubles its strategies to keep competition at arm’s length.

To ensure customer loyalty, Samsung says it is giving discounts to customers on its A-series devices, in a promo offer titled: ‘Massive Deals’.

The deal sees customers who purchase the devices from selects or outlets across Nigeria, having reasonable discounts.

The discounts will be up to 15% when they purchase the A14, A04s, A04e or the A03 Core from its partners’ stores nationwide.

Also, customers who purchase the A14, A24, A34 and A54 devices will get a free travel adapter.

Group Head of the Mobile Business, Joy Tim-Ayoola, said, “Customers are at the heart of our business, This promotion is really about our customers as we have consistently strived towards making cutting-edge technology easily available to all. So, we implore our customers nationwide to avail themselves of this opportunity to purchase the A-series devices now at

discounted prices.”

Also, the Head of Marketing, Samsung West Africa, Chika Nnadozie, said: “Samsung understands the economic difficulties currently being experienced in the country and has consistently produced pocket-friendly premium products. We are very consistent in our approach as we understand that our customers like the good things in life and we have provided that without compromising our standards”.

She added that “This time we are making Awesome even more accessible with the discounts we are providing our customers.”

Another way in which Samsung West Africa provides products to consumers nationwide in a convenient and exceptional fashion is through Flex Pay, with this, consumers can now purchase a Samsung device at 30% of its total cost as a down payment with the balance spread over 3-12 months Installment payments.