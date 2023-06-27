Sallah: Police restrict vehicular movement in Borno 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Sequel to the anticipated Eid -El Kabir/Sallah celebrations, the Borno State Police Command has announced restriction of vehicular movement between 7am and 12:00 pm on Wednesday 28th June 2023

The restriction, though regretted, will include the use of motor vehicles, tricycles and bicycles except for those on essential duties.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the acting commissioner of police who is equally the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Borno State Police Command, DCP Haruna Yahaya.

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya, said Muslim faithful are advised to pray at Eid prayer grounds close to their homes and to ensure they go early enough for security screening.

The statement reads: “In furtherance of the forthcoming Eid-il-Kabir Sallah celebrations slated for 28th June 2023, the Borno State Police Command wishes to reiterate and assure the public especially the Muslim faithful of its commitment towards ensuring a crime-free Sallah celebration.

“In pursuance of the above, the acting commissioner of police who is equally the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations Borno State Police Command, DCP HARUNA A YAHAYA has made adequate security deployment of officers and men across the State for effective security coverage throughout the celebrations.

“This arrangement will cover all the praying grounds, malls and recreational centres where large numbers of people are expected to gather.

“To this end, high visibility patrols/stop and search, intelligence/information gathering will be intensified within this period and beyond.

“Furthermore, safer highway patrol teams have been deployed to major highways in the state to ensure the security of travellers and commuters.

“Parents, who go to prayer grounds with their children/wards, are equally advised to take proper care of them so as to avert incidences of missing children. In addition, youths who carry knives and other dangerous weapons on their persons to prayer grounds or recreational centres, are by this release, warned to desist or stand a chance of being caught and facing the full wrath of the law.

“While wishing the public, especially the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-il-Kabir celebration, the Ag Commissioner of Police, DCP HARUNA A YAHAYA enjoins members of the public to be law-abiding as well as security conscious at all times and to report any strange or suspicious person(s), movements or object(s) to the nearest police officer/station.

“You can contact the following phone numbers for any emergency pls.: 08068075581, 08023473293, 08130579204,” Shatambaya stated.