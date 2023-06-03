Ronya Man talks Israeli-Nigerian co-production at Cannes

By Benjamin Njoku

Ronya Man, the acclaimed visionary producer, actress and acting coach, has recently returned from a high profile trip to the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, where she was invited by several platforms to share her journey in Nollywood and walk the red carpet.

Besides, her show-stopping red carpet appearance and exceptional networking with numerous international companies, Man was invited to tell her journey in Nollywood and unveil the exciting news about her upcoming Israeli-Nigerian co-production, setting her among some of the top figures that lead the way to the future of cinema in Nigeria and generally in Africa, and as a trendsetter in the industry.

Her remarkable status in Nollywood, paired with her admirable African braids left a resounding impact on the global stage, on filmmakers, film festival instigators and others, evoking her knowledge of and identity with African cinema with intelligence, elegance and sophisticated fashion style. Of her latest projects, A TUNE AWAY, by renowned filmmaker Stanley Ohihkuare, on which she was co-producer and casting consultant, bringing Genoveva Umeh for lead which won her the Best Actress in Drama AMVCA award, as well as the ongoing Realtime Film Festival in which she has avidly been advocating and pathpaving for upcoming and veteran filmmakers as co-producer for the last 5 years, and the mostly spoken TV series on DSTV, LAHIRA , where she exquisitely portrays Swiss dr. Louis Michelle of USAID.