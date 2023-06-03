Return govt properties, Abia govt warns officials

Abia state government has on Saturday advised government officials, including appointees of the past administration to return the state properties in their possession on or before Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Disclosing this in a statement, Prof Kenneth Kalu, Secretary to the State Government warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract sanction.

His words: “It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some Government officials, including appointees of the past administration, are still holding on to Government properties, such as vehicles, generators, laptops and other assets.

“Anyone who is in possession of Government properties is hereby directed to return such to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on or before 4pm on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, and obtain necessary acknowledgement from the SSG’s Office. Please note that failure to comply with this directive will attract sanctions”.