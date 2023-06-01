Reps to Tinubu: Declare state of emergency on drug abuse

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on drug abuse in the country.

They also called for the development of preventive strategies in the form of an enlightenment campaign against drug abuse and its consequences while directing the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to also develop some awareness campaign programmes against drug abuse in the country.

The House also asked the government to increase the budgetary allocation to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (Agency) and ensure that the agency got its funding directly from the presidency as was the case when it was set up in 1989.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion titled “On the consequences of Illicit Drug Abuse, a For Federal Government’s Converted Efforts at Eliminating the Menace” moved under matters of urgent public importance at the plenary by Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo

Representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu federal constituency of Benue State.

Moving the motion, Agbo noted that there was an organic correlation between the level of narcotic drug abuse and the frequency and severity of crimes in every society, including Nigeria, stressing that it was not surprising that those arrested for various crimes were drug addicts and traffickers.

He said: “The incident of drug abuse and addiction knows no age limit. Mr Speaker, Honourable colleagues, illicit drug addiction has deeply permeated Nigeria society so much so that young people of 15 years old and below, are now heavy narcotic drugs will ruin the youths who we call the leaders of tomorrow and consequently put the future of this great nation in jeopardy.

“The upsurge in illicit drug abuse has created an underground economy where crimes flourish as opportunity criminals now battle for turf and proceeds while at the same time, exploiting and corrupting the legitimate business environment of the country.

“This is antithetical to the corporate image of Nigeria as no country wants its economy to be influenced by the drug barons.

“It is as a result of the danger of narcotic drug addiction poses to our collective well-being as a people that President Drug Abuse chaired by a former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd).

“But it stopped at that.

So far, government at all levels, and particularly the Federal Government has continued to pay lip service to the war against illicit drug abuse as NDLEA, the agency statutorily set up to wage war against the narcotic industry remains underfunded, understaffed and ill-equipped.

“It is against this background, that the NDLEA remains a toothless bulldog! The implication of this is that, while narcotic drug abuse progresses at a geometric progression, the war against it progresses at an arithmetic progression!

“Cannabis described by the World Health Organisation as the most abused drug globally, is the commonly used hard drug in Nigeria that can be found virtually everywhere in the country;

“The growing trend abuse of synthetic and designer drugs by Nigerians coupled with the increase in the number of Household items and other easily-accessible narcotizing agents like amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, plant thinner, glue, codeine-laced cough syrup, cement, and animal excreta which are widely abused in Nigeria.

“The tragic phenomenon now affects all strata and demographic groups of our Nigeria society, it is pertinent governments at all levels, the organized private sector and the family unit work closely to combat this menace, for if we fail to destroy narcotic drug addiction as a country, it will destroy Nigeria!”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Narcotic Drugs and Health Care Services to ensure the implementation of the resolution and report back within 6 for further legislative action.