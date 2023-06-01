Reactions trail Remi Tinubu’s presence during ‘Presidential meeting’ 

Reactions have trailed a trending photo of first lady, Remi Tinubu reportedly in a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and vice president, Kashim Shettima on economic issues.

It was reported that the photo was taken from the meeting of Tinubu with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While it is unclear if she took part in the meeting, some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their reservation about the photo.

@luvinxtain wrote: “We are in for a very long ride. So Remi Tinubu was also elected. She sits where decisions are made and a very important meeting is held. She is not just the first lady but also the deputy president. From Iyaloja General of Nigeria to First Daughter of the FRN. Family enterprises”

@Nackson147 wrote: “This is the same way they were sharing questions at Chatham House London and some dumbs were justifying it and today we’re having first lady sitting in Economic briefing.

An office that does not align with De constitution of federal republic of Nigeria.

what a unlawful country!!”

@philip_chibuike wrote: “Is there anything we don’t know about the pseudonym occupying Aso Rock? What business has the INEC-select first lady got to do in meetings about the economy?”

@Dr_dabo1 wrote: “This picture speaks a lot,first lady who is not part of the executive but she’s attending a meeting with CBN governor,and I’m very sure tinubu will just be sitting watching shettima and remi deciding.Nigeria will be govern by remi and shettima…No doubt”

@Shehusky wrote: “Remi Tinubu attends official meeting called by Tinubu. In attendance are Shettima, CBN governor and NNPC group managing director. Remi also has her ADC behind her. Is this normal? Nigeria don buy market”