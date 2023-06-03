Rapper, Kerno responds to Wizkid’s statement with new song

Kerno

Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Nwatu Kennedy Uchechukwu, widely known as Kerno, has just released a powerful new track that reignites the spirit of Hip-Hop rap music. This song comes in response to a recent social media post by Wizkid, where he claimed that rap music is dead and boring.

Kerno wasted no time in crafting a thought-provoking rap titled “You Dey Hear.” Through his Instagram page, he delivered a message that serves as both a diss and a wake-up call to Wizkid and African rappers, signaling the return of Hip-Hop to the Nigerian rap game.

One of the poignant lyrics from the track states, “I know it probably feels like hip hop is dead when the kings take a break, I guess I shouldn’t have left the crown with these new kids…” Clearly, Kerno’s words were directed at Wizkid and other rappers who have transitioned into singing, emphasizing the importance of staying true to the art form.

Continuing his lyrical onslaught, Kerno declares, “This is big bad news for those who don’t like us (HipHop). Those who tried to discourage me (hip-hop) only made me more determined. When you think I’m tired, that’s when I come back like Jesus. Now you all have a solid tape to play, while you can cut theirs with scissors.” These verses reveal Kerno’s disdain for rappers who talk big but fail to embody the essence of Hip-Hop.

Undoubtedly, Kerno’s bold response will earn him the admiration and respect of acclaimed rappers such as Sarkodie, Nasty C, M.I Abaga, Vector, and Olamide, who have consistently championed the genre. They are sure to appreciate Kerno’s audacity and his resolute stance on reviving authentic Hip-Hop.

With his latest release, Kerno proves that Hip-Hop is far from dead and reaffirms its significance within the Nigerian rap scene. Fans and critics alike eagerly await the impact of this bold musical statement, as Kerno emerges as a formidable force in the world of Hip-Hop.