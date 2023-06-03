RAD Entertainment boss honours Victor Uwaifo’s son with a musical concert

By Benjamin Njoku

Denmark-based record label boss, Robert Akonzee Douglas is due to storm Benin, the Edo State capital, for the album launch of late Victor Uwaifo’s son Peter Uwaifo popularly known as Peter De Rock.

Douglas is organizing a world class musical concert in Benin, to set the record straight.

According to the CEO of RAD Entertainment, who has been residing in Denmark since 1997, no stone will be left unturned in his bid to make the album launch a grand event.

Hide original message

Speaking further, Douglas who’s also an entrepreneur and ex deputy president, Essential Fellows Denmark said: “ I have always projected Nigeria, especially Edo State, in a positive light wherever I go. I have a mission to project the Edo cultural heritage to every nook and cranny of society. We have a rich cultural heritage. I am proud to be a son of the soil and we will make a bold statement at the launch of Uwaifo Junior’s launch.1

Signed to RAD Entertainment, Uwaifo Junior alongside other artistes would hold Edo State hostage to a one- of-a-kind musical concert this month. With the former manager of late Majek Fashek, Uzoma Omenka of Uzo Miracle Day Music being in charge of the management aspect of the artist, the event promises to be an experience of a lifetime.