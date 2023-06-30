PSC approves appointment of 8 new command CPs

…Draws IGP’s attention to 15 per cent geo-political spread, gender sensitivity

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and deployment of eight new Commissioners of Police to State Commands in the Country.

The Commission also commended the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for adhering to its latest Policy on gender sensitivity in his recommendation.

The Commission however expects that the Inspector General in his subsequent proposals will include more Officers of North East and South East geopolitical zones that are yet to record the benchmark of 15 percent as decided at its last Plenary Meeting .

The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are; Godwin Aghaulor now CP Borno State Command; Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi, CP kwara State Command; Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, CP Oyo State Command; Augustina Ogbodo, CP Ebonyi State Command and Samuel Titus Musa, CP Kebbi State Command.

Others are Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, CP Anambra State Command; Stephen Olarewaju, CP Imo State Command and Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha, CP Ogun State Command.

The Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase (IGP Rtd), said the postings as recommended by the acting Inspector General of Police was on the average, fair and Commended the IGP for the inclusion of women.

Dr. Arase advised that the acting IGP should consider the disadvantaged geo-political zones while forwarding subsequent proposals for Commission’s ratification.