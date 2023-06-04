Preye Odede storms Port-harcourt with gospel concert

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel musician, Preye Odede is set to host another edition of his successful concert tagged, ‘The Move’ on Friday June 16, 2023 at EUI Event Centre, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Some previous editions of “The Move” which premiered in Accra, Ghana in 2019, were fully sold-out! The 3,500 capacity venue was ticketed yet sold-out. In 2021, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State experienced an overflow as the turnout overwhelmed the biggest indoor event venue in the city.

This Year, “The Move” tagged “No Restriction” is billed to hold at the biggest and most prestigious event center in the south-south region of Nigeria, the EUI Center, with a sitting capacity of 5,000 and an overflow of over 500. This year promises to be the biggest, the best yet and first of its kind in the city.

PREYE ODEDE is a Music Minister of international repute with global appeal and tremendous local influence. With repeat appearances in some of the biggest Gospel events in the world such as “The Experience”, with tours in America, UK and several other African continents with His Soul stirring Hits over the years, Preye Odede is an Icon and Bankable brand.

The Move 2023, will have the ministry of Pastor Jerry Eze, Pst Lanre Olusola and Pst Grange Izunwa. We will also be having music ministries from Mercy Chinwo, Joe Praise, Mr M and Revelation, MOG (from Ghana), Onos Ariyo, Noble G, Sensational Bamidele and other anointed music ministers.