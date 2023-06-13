Presidency: Senators-elect dance, congratulate Akpabio

Akpabio

By Nwafor Sunday

Senators-elect, on Tuesday felicitated Godswill Obot Akpabio for defeating his rival Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, to emerge 10th senate president.

Akpabio who is a lawyer and politician has served as minister for Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 to 2022. He resigned on 11 May 2022 on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest in the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress.

He served as governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, while Yari was elected the Governor of Zamfara State in the 26 April 2011.

However, in the National Assembly this morning, senators-elect were seen dancing and congratulating Akpabio. Akpabio pulled the highest number of vote cast therefore was declared winner.