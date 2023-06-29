Pray for Akeredolu’s quick recovery — Ondo acting gov

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, yesterday, urged residents of the state to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to pray for the quick recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ayedatiwa, in his Eid-el-Kibir message, said: “Let us use this special season to pray for the success of this administration and also for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, that God Almighty gives him a sound mind and sound health to continue the good work he has been doing in our state.

“I reassure you all of our government commitment towards the maintenance of peace, security of all and sundry for sustainable development of the state.

“While the government is doing everything possible to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, there is the need for you all to cooperate with the government by obeying the laws of the land and maintaining peace amongst yourselves.”