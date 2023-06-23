Prankster, Trinity Guy honours police invitation

Nigerian content creator, Abdullahi Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, has honoured the invitation of the Oyo State Police Command.

This was made known by the Command through its Twitter page on Friday.

The command had invited the skit maker after social media users and civil society organizations criticized him for sexualizing a young girl minor in a popular video clip.

Good Morning Fam! Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity reported at the Oyo State Police Command at exactly 1000hrs today. Recall he was invited yesterday over a video depicting the sexualization of a female minor. Updates would follow in sequence, please. — Oyo State Police Command (@OyoPoliceNG) June 23, 2023

Sharing a photo of Trinity, the command added, “Trinity would be meeting shortly with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department for his invitation.”