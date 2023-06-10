Poly Ibadan debunks viral ritual video

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan says the short video of students clad in white and half naked that went viral was not ritual activity as being rumoured.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, made the clarification in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday.

The trending video circulating on social media showed where some students sacrificing and feasting on ritual in broad daylight on the campus.

Fawale, however, explained that the said video was the performance of students from the Art and Design department during their 2023 departmental week

”The scene on the video is to educate, orientate and discourage the minds of the youth, especially students, not to engage in money ritual and other social vices.

“Not that the act was real within the campus as it has been rumoured.”

She, however, said that the management had called the attention of all students’ associations to the need to register and ensure that their activities are approved by the students affairs who have the mandate to monitor the kind of programmes to be embarked on.

“The students union should also through their platforms sensitize students’ associations and clubs to project the good image of the institution,” Fawale said.