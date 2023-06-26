Police repel gunmen attack on outpost in Bayelsa

By Sam Oyadongha

YENAGOA Gunmen, Monday morning, attacked the divisional police headquarters in the riverside town of Ogbia in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Sources said the armed men stormed the outpost through the Ogbia waterway. in the early hours of the day ostensibly to steal arms but were quickly repelled by the policemen on duty.

The state police command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat confirmed the attack stating that the invaders were repelled and that no life was lost.

He said: “Policemen attached to the Ogbia Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State repelled an attack by suspected gunmen.

“The suspected gunmen opened fire on the Policemen on duty at the Ogbia Divisional Headquarters on 26 June 2023 at about 0230 hours, with the intent to dispossess them of their rifles.

“The gallant Police Operatives repelled the attack forcing the gunmen to retreat and escaped through the waterways. No life was lost in the attack.

“Tactical squads, the Marine Police and other security agencies were alerted.

“Security operatives are making frantic efforts to identify the perpetrators and arrest them. The investigation is ongoing.”