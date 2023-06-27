Police parade 503 suspects in Kaduna, recover arms, others 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has paraded about 503 suspects who were arrested for various crimes within the past two months in the state

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state,DSP Muhammed Jalige said the arrests were made between May and June in 2023.

According to him, “I’m glad to brief you today on the recent achievements recorded by the Kaduna State Police Command, in its determination to ensure lasting peace and security of lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna State. You will agree with me that the need to create an enabling environment for business and farming activities to succeed in Kaduna State and the country at large cannot be overemphasized. “

“The noticeable peace and tranquillity currently enjoyed in state is a pointer to the fact that the Command is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna State. As we speak, a lot of security majors are been initiated and strategized systematically with a view to achieving better results and ensuring that the fight against criminals and criminalities in the state is tangibly achieved. It is against this background that the Command re-emphasised the need for members of the public to eschew violence of any kind and to promptly report to the Command identified cases of all forms of criminalities within their domains without shielding any one for whatever reason for possible arrest and prosecution without which the good effort of the command highlighted above will be frustrated. “

“. Today, I am delighted to inform you that the Command within the last few weeks, in its onerous task of securing the lives and properties of law abiding citizens of Kaduna State, has succeeded in arresting Five Hundred and Tree (503) suspects for various crimes which include; Armed Banditry, Armed Robbery, Handsets/hand bags snatching, Cattle Rustling, Culpable Homicide, Rape, Shop Breaking, Theft, Vandalization of Rail tracks and other related crimes. During investigation, a number of recoveries were made which include; Four (4) AK47 Rifles, Three (3) Revolver Pistols, Two (2) Pump Action guns, Two Thousand Eight hundred (2,800) Railway slippers, Nine (9) Motor- Vehicles of different brands, Two (2) Tricycles,Two Hundred and nine (209) Rounds of AK47 Live Ammunition, One Hundred and Twenty Nine (129) Rustle cattle, Eight (8) Sheep, Two bags (2) of Dry leaves “

He said on the 15th June,2023 at about 2100hours ,Police patrol team in conjunction with Civilian JTF while on patrol at Rigasa, arrested the aforementioned suspects in an uncompleted building located at Rigasa Black spot smoking Marijuana, when search two sharp scissors were found in their possession suspecting them to be among a gang of criminals.

“On the 30th March,2023 at about 1428hours. One Ismail Mohammed ‘m’ of Maijere Village Saminaka came to the Divisional Police Headquarters Saminaka and reported that on the 4th March, 2023 at about 1000 hours. the suspect Ibrahim Isa alias yellow conspired with One Mai-kunu now at large, kidnapped his brother Kabiru Mohammed of same address , took him to an unknown destination and demanded Five Million Naira (N5,000,000) ransom, that after collecting the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (N120,000) from the family they went ahead and killed the victim.”

“On the 10th June, 2023 at about 2200hours one Bara’atu Muazu ‘f’ of Turaki Road Rigasa went to the Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that on 17th April 2023 the above mentioned suspects Abducted her daughter by name Sa’adatu Tahir ‘f’ 18 years old and one Firdausi Suleiman ‘f’ 13 years old into his room for more than 21 days and have carnal knowledge with the said victim.”

“On 12th June, 2023 at about 1340 hours One Dr Rakiya Yusuf Sagir reported that on the 10th June, 2023 at about 0715 hours She went to Jaiz bank located at Ali Akilu Road Kaduna to transact on her account using their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) where someone unknown to her dishonestly collected her Debit card linked to Her Jaiz bank Account No. 0011927466 with a view to assist her but instead intentionally swapped Debit Card and escaped.”

“After some few munities She received Debit alert of Two Hundred and Two Thousand Naira (N202,000.00k) twice making total sum of Four Hundred and Four Thousand Naira (N404,000.00k). During investigation, Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau, Kaduna State Command arrested (1) Paul Agu Daniel (2) Mike Ogah both male of various addresses in Kaduna State and they voluntarily confess to the offence,” he said.