Police nab 2 suspects for snatching ATM cards in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested two suspected criminals who specialised in snatching and swapping ATM cards and defrauding members of the public.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kaduna, DSP Muhammad Jalige in statement, explained that “on the 12th June, 2023 at about 1340hrs, a woman reported that on the 10th June, 2023 at about 0715hrs, she went to Jaiz Bank located at Ali Akilu Road Kaduna to make a financial transaction using her Automated Teller Machine (ATM). “

“In the course of the said transaction an unknown person dishonestly collected her debit card linked to her Jaiz bank account with a view to assisting her, instead intentionally swapped the debit card and escaped.’

“Few minutes later, she received two debit alerts with a total sum of four hundred and four thousand Naira (N404, 000.00k) from her bank.”

“During investigation, operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau, Kaduna Command arrested (1) Paul Agu Daniel, and (2) Mike Ogah both male of various addresses in Kaduna State and they voluntarily confessed to the alleged crime. Investigations also unravelled that the two suspects had defrauded one of their victims the sum of nine hundred and forty eight thousand Naira (N948,000.00k) using his fidelity ATM card.”

“The suspects are currently assisting the Police in investigation with a view to arresting their other criminal accomplices.”

‘The Commissioner of Police hailed the detectives for arresting the suspects, while charging the public to be careful who they let handle their ATM cards,” the statement added.