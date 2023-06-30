Police kill armed robbery suspect, arrest 3 others in Gombe

The Police Command in Gombe State says its operatives have killed a suspected armed robber in a gun battle, and arrested three while six others escaped with bullet wounds.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar, stated this in a statement issued on Friday in Gombe.

Abubakar said that the 10-man gang of the notorious armed robbers had been terrorising residents of Gombe metropolis, especially those in Arawa, Malam inna and Nayi-nawa quarters.

He said that the suspected robbers invaded the resident of Alhaji Gidado Sani at Arawa Quarters on June 24, shooting sporadically and robbing them of their valuables.

The police spokesperson said that in the process of the robbery, the suspects injured Sani’s security man, Mohammed Abdullahi, on his head, left hand and back.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Oqua Etim, while acting on a distress call received via the command’s control room, mobilised the tactical team of ‘Operation 999’ to the scene.

“The operatives swiftly responded but on sighting them, the armed robbers engaged them in a gun duel,” he said.

Abubakar further stated that in the process, one of the deadly robbers, of Kumbiya Kumbiya quarters, was neutralised, with three arrested and six others on the run with suspected bullet wounds.

He said that some of the items stolen by the suspects from their victims were recovered, adding that efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Abubakar restated the command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal elements, while also assuring residents that it would continue to respond to distress calls.

“The command is using this medium to appreciate the support and cooperation of the good people of the state, while urging them to do more in reporting crimes and criminals,” he said.